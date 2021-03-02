Bhopal: Even after Covid-vax, mask is mandatory for protection

BHOPAL: Medical experts say that, even after vaccination, the mask is mandatory for protection from the coronavirus. An incident where an MBBS student of Maharashtra was detected with corona infection even after both doses of the vaccine has left doctors in a state of shock and bewilderment. The MBBS student was administered the Covishield vaccine. Such an incident definitely de-motivates people from getting the shots as they tend to prefer simply wearing masks for protection instead of getting inoculated.
Madras High Court has already issued notice to the Centre and others, including Serum Institute of India, on a plea from a man who alleged serious side-effects after being administered the Covishield vaccine last year during the trials. The petitioner, 41-year old Asif Riaz, also sought an interim injunction restraining the Centre and the Drugs Controller-General of India from continuing with administering the Covishield vaccine pending disposal of his petition.
‘Takes time to build immunity’: ‘The incident in which an MBBS student was detected Covid-positive even after both doses of the vaccine is surprising for both doctors and the public. This is the reason we always warn people to adhere to strict Covid protocols and suggest that they put on masks at least for six months as the vaccine takes time to build immunity. Secondly, the vaccine is protection from the disease, not from the infection, since, even after vaccination, the virus can enter through the nose and get transmitted to other people’ —Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, GMC
‘MBBS student’s case an exception’ ‘People should continue to put on masks even after getting vaccinated as it take time to develop immunity. However, it’s an exception that, after both the doses, the MBBS student got infected with the Covid virus. Such an incident shows that, even after vaccination, we must adhere to guidelines — maintaining social distance and hand hygiene and putting on masks’ —Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hosptial