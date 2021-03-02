Bhopal: Even after Covid-vax, mask is mandatory for protection

BHOPAL: Medical experts say that, even after vaccination, the mask is mandatory for protection from the coronavirus. An incident where an MBBS student of Maharashtra was detected with corona infection even after both doses of the vaccine has left doctors in a state of shock and bewilderment. The MBBS student was administered the Covishield vaccine. Such an incident definitely de-motivates people from getting the shots as they tend to prefer simply wearing masks for protection instead of getting inoculated.

Madras High Court has already issued notice to the Centre and others, including Serum Institute of India, on a plea from a man who alleged serious side-effects after being administered the Covishield vaccine last year during the trials. The petitioner, 41-year old Asif Riaz, also sought an interim injunction restraining the Centre and the Drugs Controller-General of India from continuing with administering the Covishield vaccine pending disposal of his petition.