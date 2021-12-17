e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:55 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh records up to 7 degree Celsius fall in day temperature

Temperatures in state are set to dip from Saturday as cool winds are coming to the state due to snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir
Staff Reporter
City of Lake shivers as fay temperature dropped sharply on Friday in Bhopal. | Mahesh Vishwakarma.

City of Lake shivers as fay temperature dropped sharply on Friday in Bhopal. | Mahesh Vishwakarma.

Advertisement

BHOPAL: The state capital and other places shivered with the maximum temperature plummeting due to chilly northern winds blowing from the Himalayas.

Sharp drop in day temperature up to 7.0 degree Celsius was recorded in many parts of the state on Friday, according to meteorological department official.

Temperatures in Madhya Pradesh are set to dip from Saturday as cool winds are coming to the state due to snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir, said a senior India Meteorological Department official in Bhopal.

Mahesh Vishwakarma.

Senior IMD meteorologist PK Saha on Friday said, “Further fall in minimum temperatures can be expected over most parts of central parts of country in the next four days. Mercury is going to dip from tomorrow (Saturday) onward in MP. Snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir is bringing cool winds to MP. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to engulf isolated places in 19 MP districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior and Ujjain, on Saturday morning."

The minimum temperature is likely to go below 10 degrees Celsius in large parts of the district in the next few days. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall in MP, weatherman said.

On Friday, the lowest minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Umaria district in east Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mixed reaction in Bhopal: Age bar for girls’ marriage increased from 18 to 21 Mixed reaction in Bhopal: Age bar for girls’ marriage increased from 18 to 21

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:55 PM IST
Advertisement