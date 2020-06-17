Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls: Corona hit MLAs can vote through postal ballots

The Election Commission of India has permitted those MLAs who are not able to appear in the Vidhan Sabha to cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections can vote through the postal ballots.

The principal secretary and the state election officer for the RS elections informed that the ECI has issued the instructions regarding RS voting.

As the state is in the grip of coronavirus and some MLAs are also afflicted with the deadly virus.

Therefore the ECI has decided to allow such MLAs to cast their votes through ballot paper. Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary is affected with the virus and can send his vote through the postal ballot.

The MLA has to file an application with the PS Vidhan Sabha for the permission to cast his vote through postal ballot.