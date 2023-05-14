Madhya Pradesh: Rajaram appointed Sehore district Congress vice-president

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore District Congress president Dr Balbir Tomar has appointed senior Congress leader Rajaram as the vice-president of Sehore District Congress Committee, official sources said on Sunday.

Rajaram has been appointed as the district vice- president of Congress on the recommendation of former chief minister Kamal Nath and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma. Senior Congress leaders and other workers of the party have congratulated Rajaram on the accomplishment. It is noteworthy that Rajaram is a senior social worker and a gold medallist in wrestling, who is the inspiration for youths of Sehore.

After taking over as the district vice-president of Congress, Rajaram said that he would work with every member of the party and ensure Congress party’s victory in Assembly elections 2023. He added that ahead of the assembly elections, he will interact with all the commoners of the Sehore district.