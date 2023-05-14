Bhopal: Man arrested for rape bid

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a 20-year-old man for attempting to rape a woman, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the accused had befriended the survivor two years back and tried raping her by calling her home but could not succeed in his contemptible motive.

Bairagarh police station house officer Dinesh Pratap Singh said that the survivor was a 21-year old woman. She approached the police on Saturday, stating that she had befriended Abhishek Maihar (20) two years ago who worked at a shop in Bairagarh. He called her home on Saturday. When she reached his home, she did not find anyone. Maihar locked the door and began molesting her.

When she protested, Maihar allegedly tried to rape her. The woman, however, managed to escape from the house. She narrated her ordeal to her kin who then approached police and lodged a complaint against Maihar.

Maihar was about to flee to his native village in Berasia but was arrested by cops and sent to jail, SHO Singh said.