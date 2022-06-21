Madhya Pradesh: Raisen records 50 mm, Narmadapuram records 49.2m rainfall

Representative Photo | PTI

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and thundershowers lashed entire state in last 24 hours. Trend is likely to continue with advancement of monsoon, according to meteorological department.

Raisen recorded 50.6mm rainfall in last 24 hours while Narmadapuram recorded 49.2mm and Ujjain recorded 42.6mm.

Similarly, Guna recorded 32.2mm rainfall while Chhindwara and Bhopal recorded 29.4mm each. Rewa recorded 25.2mm and Nowgaon recorded 23.8mm Jabalpur recorded 17.6mm.

According to meteorological department, monsoon has covered entire parts of the state except Chambal division and some districts of Gwalior divisions. South West Monsoon is passing through Shivpuri, Rewa region in the state.

A western disturbance is over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region. A cyclonic circulation is over North Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

An east-west trough is extending across Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North West Bengal, and Assam. A cyclonic circulation is over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast. A north-south trough is extending in the Arabian Sea off Konkan, Goa and Coastal.