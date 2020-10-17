Madhya Pradesh: Railways develop new freight portal to expand network, revenue

Railways have developed new freight portal Freight Business Development (FBD) portal with an object to increase its freight basket and revenue. The portal has been developed by railways for its freight clients linking them to not just railway officials but providing them with a medium to raise concerns and lodge complaints.

The FBD portal has been developed by the team of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as per the directions of the Railway Board. FBD portal has been specially designed and developed with a Customer First philosophy. The portal helps in familiarising new freight customers with the freight business of the national transporter. Also, it offers a bouquet of information on Indian Railways Freight Business organised in simple and easy-access links. One can log https://www.indianrailways.gov.in/and https:/fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY/

The newly developed portal also provides enhanced features for existing freight customers including GIS-based track and trace as well as provision to contact Railways with their concerns.

A channel is provided to the potential freight customers through the new FBD portal to reach Indian Railway officials and seek their assistance in transporting their goods by the national transporter. Besides, with the help of real-time monitoring of queries raised by freight customers through the New FBD portal, the Divisional and Zonal Business Development units can reach to potential customers as well.