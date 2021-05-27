Madhya Pradesh: Railway station building could not withstand the tremors of express train, collapsed

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A railway station building could not withstand the tremors of a high-speed Express train. The building collapsed. However, no injuries were reported.

The incident took place at Chandani railway station in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. The station comes under Bhusawal rail division of Central railway.

According to information, Pushpak Express was passing between Nepanagar and Asirgarh railway stations at a speed of 110 Km per house. It passed through Chandani railway station at 4 PM on Wednesday. The station building, which was built around 14 years ago, could not withstand the tremors and it subsequently collapsed.

The assistant station master, Pradeep Kumar Pawar, was out of his office to show a green signal to the train. Eyewitnesses said that no one was present in the building when the incident occurred.

On getting information, senior railway officers along with RPF and GRP teams reached the spot and got debris cleared from the platforms. Because of the incident, several trains got delayed.