Madhya Pradesh: Quarantine must for rail passengers with COVID-19 symptoms

Considering the resumption of timetable-based train services from June 1, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra has said passengers who show symptoms of COVID-19 upon their arrival in the state will be quarantined for 14 days.

Starting from June 1, the Railways plans to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily as per timetable.

"As per information provided by the Railways, 15 trains, other than Shramik Special services, will halt at some railway stations in Madhya Pradesh," said Mishra, who is also the state's Home Minister.

District collectors have been directed to make arrangements for screening of passengers upon their arrival at railway stations that come under their jurisdiction, he said.

Passengers who show symptoms of COVID-19 will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days, he said.

Those refusing to stay at such facilities can quarantine themselves at select hotels at their own expense, the minister added.

Once the quarantine period ends, they will be re-examined and allowed to go home only if they are found to be healthy, the minister said.

Moreover, officials were directed to implement the standard operating procedures set by the Union health and home ministries in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

According to information shared by the divisional railway manager (Bhopal division), trains operating from June 1 will halt at Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Harda, Khandwa, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Rajgarh and Shajapur stations, an official said.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary and state control room in-charge ICP Keshari informed that as on Thursday evening, 5.63 lakh migrant workers have been brought back to the state from other parts of the country.

Of these, about 3.96 lakh workers had returned to the state in buses and 1.67 lakh by trains, he said.

As on May 28, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 7,453 cases of coronavirus, including 321 deaths.