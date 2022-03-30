Madhya Pradesh: Qawwal booked for anti-national statements in Rewa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa police have booked qawwal Sharif Parvez for giving controversial statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityath, during a qawwali programme held on Monday, said police.

A video clip went viral on social media in which he was seen making anti-national statements. At the programme, the BJP MLA Panchulal Prajapati was also present in whose presence, he gave the controversial statement. The programme was held in Mangawan.

The Mangawan police station incharge PK Dahiya told Free Press that an FIR was registered against Pravez under Sections 505,153 and 280 of IPC. The police have started preliminary investigation. The arrest would be subject to outcome of investigation, said police.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:56 PM IST