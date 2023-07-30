 Madhya Pradesh: Preparations For Cleanliness Survey On In Sagar
Madhya Pradesh: Preparations For Cleanliness Survey On In Sagar

Municipal commissioner allots duties to officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Preparations For Cleanliness Survey On In Sagar | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla has directed the ward engineers, zone in-charges and Safai Darogas to complete the work of Cleanliness Survey-2023 in their respective wards.

The ward engineers and zone in-charges were told to monitor daily the preparations for the survey. Shukla recently held a meeting with the officials of the civic body and issued the instructions.

Taking feedback from citizens on cleanliness survey, which started from July 1, will continue August 16, Shukla said. He appealed to the residents to give feedback on cleanliness so that the city might get good marks in the survey.

He directed the Safai Darogas to make dustbins available to keep wet and dry waste of each shops and hotel separately. Shukla told the Safai Darogas to put dustbins in markets and crowded areas and keep the main roads and alleys clean.

 Officials Put On Zone-Wise Duty

Mayor Sangeeta Shushil Tiwari has issued directives to put officials on zone-wise duty to monitor sanitation for the Cleanliness Survey-2023. Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla put the officials on zone-wise duty after the Mayor's directives.

According to reports, executive engineer Vijay Dubey has been put on duty in zone 1, deputy commissioner of Nagar Nigam in zone 2, assistant commissioner Rajesh Singh Rajput in zone 3 and Anand Mangal Guru in zone 4. Similarly, Sayeed Uddin Qureshi has deployed in zone 5, assistant engineer Sanjay Tiwari, assistant engineer Sudhir Mishra in zone 7 and revenue officer Brijesh Tiwar in zone 8.

