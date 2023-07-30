Indore: Trader Booked For Embezzling Rs 3.94 Cr From Grain Trader

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A trader and his relative were booked for embezzling Rs 3.94 crore from a grain trader in the Lasudia area, police said on Saturday. The accused told him to supply soya de-oiled cakes (soya DOC) to him and the companies of his relatives in other cities. However, after receiving the goods, the accused and his relative refused to pay for the goods.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that Lokesh Kumar Nahar, a resident of Vidya Nagar area is a grain trader in the Chhawni area. The accused named Harish Chamsi Shah, a resident of Maple Wood in the Nipania area of the city and his relative Nimesh Mehta were booked under section 406 of the IPC for embezzling goods worth Rs 3.94 crore of the complainant.

Lokesh Nahar in his complaint stated that his wife and Harish’s wife met in a temple and after that, they befriended each other. Harish is the trader of soya DOC and he is also an agent of grains. When he met the complainant, he asked him to provide DOC and take money after delivery.

The complainant transported the goods to the accused, his relative and other firms after Harish’s order. The goods were transported to firms in Nagpur, Hyderabad and Mumbai. After receiving the goods, the accused refused to pay for them. The complainant tried to meet him at his place but he refused to meet him. When the accused did not pay up, the victim reached the police station.

Read Also Indore: Complaint Of Medical Negligence Against Super Speciality Hosp Docs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)