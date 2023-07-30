MP: Commuters Demand Action Over Water-Logged Road In Takun Village | FP Photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent development in Sanwer, commuters have raised concerns about the persistent water logging issue on the Nagpur to Dhaturia Road in Takun village.

The stagnant water on the road has caused significant transportation problems for the locals, hampering their daily commute and posing hygiene challenges.

According to the complainants, the situation has arisen due to the closure of the drains on both sides of the road by some nearby residents. The blocked drains have resulted in the accumulation of dirty water on the road, making it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to pass through, especially during rainy days.

The affected commuters have demanded immediate action against individuals responsible for blocking the drains. They sought accountability and a resolution to the issue, urging the authorities to take strict measures to prevent such problems in the future.

Gram Panchayat Secretary, Rajendra Vyas, has acknowledged the seriousness of the matter and assured the public that he would personally oversee the reopening of the blocked drain. Furthermore, he also assured complainants that appropriate action would be taken against those who were involved in blocking the drains in the first place.