Indore: Investiture Ceremony At Pink Flower School |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Investiture ceremony was organised at Pink flower higher secondary school, where school principal Shanta Soni felicitated the elected students, on Friday.

Secretary Shri Ahilyabai Central Library Indore Lily Davar was present as chief guest in the programme. The director of the school Himanshu Soni welcomed the guest.

On this occasion Vandan Chauhan was felicitated by head boy and Niharika Bangar was given the responsibility of head girl, Abhi Shriwas as sports captain, student editor Adarsh Dubey and Hiya Devhans for cultural activities.

The vice-principal Ekta Soni was also present. Bhavna Pal conducted the programme and Manjula Kaushik proposed vote of thanks.

