Madhya Pradesh: Police registers case of abetment of suicide against director of Free Fire Game in Chhatarpur district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police has registered a case of abetment of suicide against director of Free Fire Game in Chhatarpur district, officials said on Monday.

The case has been registered at Civil Line Police station, following the suicide of a 13-year-old boy.

The boy, Krishna Pandey, had hanged himself at his home after losing Rs 40,000 in Free Fire Game.

According to police, a suicide note was recovered from spot, in which Pandey, a class-6 student, had written that he lost money in Free Fire Game.

“He had been playing an online game for six months. He had added the account number of his mother in the game. Therefore, money was deducted from his mother’s account,” said a senior officer.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Shashank Jain said the operator of the game used to talk to the boy and also forced him to pay money. “A case of abetment of suicide of child has been registered against the director of Free Fire Game. The action has been taken following the investigation into the suicide and also complaint of father of deceased boy,” Jain said.