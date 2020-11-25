Madhya Pradesh: Police headquarters sits on STF report, avoids action against guilty

The police headquarters seems to be is sitting on Special Task Force report, in which it has been asked to take action against 28 police personnel who had taken short cut to get appointment in the department. The STF took seven years to complete investigation of 28 candidates who had cleared the examination through unfair means.

In 2013, Vyapam conducted police recruitment examination for clerical posts. After some time, it was complained that some candidates were selected on the basis of forged documents while some had taken help of impersonators to pass the examination. The STF registered the case and after seven years, the investigation completed. Sources said STF had sent the file to DGP office to take action against 28 personnel. It asked to take departmental action against tainted personnel.

The ADG administration Anvesh Mangalam told Free Press that action is under process.

On the other hand, it is claimed that STF and PHQ are avoiding speedy action as many personnel are linked to politicians and senior police officials. Sources said STF normally takes six to seven months to complete inquiry but it took seven years.