Madhya Pradesh: Pits, Potholes Crop Up On Road Connecting Dharam Kanta To Kaali Pathar Of Ganj Basoda Despite Light Rain Showers In Town

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Repair works of the road connecting Dharam Kanta to Kaali pathar of Ganj Basoda down failed to sustain for a long time, despite light rain showers in the town. The entire road is rendered in pits, potholes and craters, which clearly depict that substandard material had been used for the construction of the road.

Let alone the two-wheeler commuters, even the persons walking their way down the road have been facing immense inconvenience there. The two-wheeler commuters are often landing in deep potholes which have surfaced on the road, meeting grievous accidents almost on a daily basis. It is noteworthy that the road falls under the Hardukhedi panchayat, for the construction of which, umpteen demands had been raised before the sub-divisional magistrate and the Janapd CEO. Despite the repair works carried out there, the road gave in and could not endure even the light rain- showers.

Residents of the area stated that the Kopra sand had been laid on the road earlier, to improve its condition. The rains, however, played the spoilsport and again the mud and potholes surfaced there, which are a misery for the commuters. They have called for the construction of a cement concrete (CC) road there, until which, problems will persist on the road.