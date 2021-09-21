Madhya Pradesh: Paralysed woman raped in Jabalpur, accused held

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping paralysed woman in Jabalpur, police sources said on Tuesday.

The woman was alone at home as her husband, who works as a daily wager, was out for work.

The incident took place in Bargi locality late on Sunday evening, police sources said, adding that the accused was arrested late on Monday night.

The woman, who is bedridden for over 10 years, has become speech and hearing impaired because of paralysis. Therefore, she was unable to raise the alarm.

The victim’s husband is also physically challenged. When he returned from his work during late evening, he found that Kaliram Barman was raping his wife.

In his complaint to police, the victim's husband said that he, too, was attacked by Barman when he protested. Barman, who lives in the same locality, later escaped from the spot, threatening him with dire consequences, the woman’s husband told police in his statement.

According to police, a case has been registered and the accused, who was absconding, has also been arrested.

Police sources said that the medical reports had confirmed that the woman was violated.

