Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat officer caught while taking bribe of Rs 10K

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Jabalpur Lokayukta caught red- handed a block Panchayat officer of Kirnapur Janpad on Tuesday when he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, official sources said.

According to reports, a job assistant of Akola, Bhojlal Kodape, complained to the chief executive officer that Sarpanch and her husband had interfered in his work.

Both of them mounted pressure on him to do as they said. On the grounds of his complaint, the chief executive officer set up a three-member inquiry committee.

One of the members of the committee was Chhagan Bisen, sources said.

Bisen warned Bhojlal that he would hold a one-sided inquiry and dismiss him from the job.

He also demanded Rs 15,000 from Bhjolal who complained to Lokayukta about it.

A team of Lokayukta police led by inspector Kamal Uike laid a trap and caught Bisen while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Bhojlal at Janpad office, sources further said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Four Army officers test positive for coronavirus in Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:16 AM IST