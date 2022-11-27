Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi records 4.4°C; 6.4 °C at Malajkhand

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mercury continued to drop in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Cold wave is likely to hit Jabalpur, Chhatarpur and Balaghat districts.

As cold wave is intensified so Meteorological department has issued advisory for protection from cold wave with use of multilayered cloths specially for elderly citizens, children and pregnant women.

Cyclonic circulation is over Southeast Arabian Sea. Another cyclonic circulation is over East Central Bay of Bengal and North and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius while it recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius while it recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 degree Celsius.

Meteorological department officials said that western disturbance which was over Pakistan, its impact is fading so chill has intensified. Mercury is likely further

Cities temp(deg/cel)

Pachmarhi 4.4

Malajhkhand 6.3

Nowgaon 6.4

Umaria 6.6

Mandla 8.0

Chhindwara 8.0

Raisen 8.4

Jabalpur 8.4

Gwalior 8.8

Datia 8.9