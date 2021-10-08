e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:34 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Over 550 covid orphans given government jobs on compassionate ground

The deceased family members of the new appointees were in government service in different capacities, said an official.
PTI
Jobs | File

Jobs | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 550 people whose kin died of COVID-19 given govt jobs on compassionate ground Bhopal, Oct 8 (PTI) A total of 553 people, whose earning family member working in government service succumbed to the coronavirus infection in parts of Madhya Pradesh, have been given government jobs on compassionate ground in the state so far, an official said on Friday.

The deceased family members of the new appointees were in government service in different capacities, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over appointment letters of government jobs to 239 of these beneficiaries during a virtual event held on Thursday evening, the public relations department official said.

"Chouhan gave the appointment letters to 239 eligible persons from different districts during the programme. The state government has so far given government jobs to 553 persons on compassionate ground after the earning member of their family succumbed to COVID-19. The deceased were in government service in different capacities, including on temporary positions," he said.

Under this scheme, the state government has so far received 1,645 applications and out of them 553 eligible persons were given appointment letters till now, he said.

On the occasion, Chouhan also transferred a total of Rs 14.10 lakh (Rs 5,000 each) into the bank accounts of the guardians of 282 children, who have lost their parents due to the pandemic in the state. The financial assistance was given under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Baal Seva Yojana'.

The government is providing education, food and other necessities of such children under the scheme, the official added.

