Madhya Pradesh: Out of 19 civic bodies, BJP wins 11, Congress gets 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the elections held in 19 civic bodies were declared on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 11 civic bodies, and eight went to the Congress.

In these civic bodies, elections to Nagar Palika were held at six places and the Nagar Parishad polls were conducted in 13 areas.

The BJP has won Barwani, Sendhwa, Dhar and Manawar. On the other hand, the Congress secured majority in Raghogarh, Vijaypur and Pithampur Nagar Palikas.

Elections were held in 343 wards under these civic bodies. Out of 343 wards, the BJP won 183, the Congress 143 and independents 17.

As far as the Nagar Parishad elections are concerned, the BJP registered its victory in Jethari, Omkareshwar, Khetia, Pansemal, Rajpur, Anjad and Dari. The Congress won in Palsood, Dhamarpuri, Dhamond, Kukshi, Rajgarh and Sardarpur.

The BJP has shown its strength in Barwani and the Congress has displayed its might in Dhar. In Raghogarh, legislator Jaiwardhan Singh has proved his mettle.

BJP again succeeds in civic polls: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that BJP had again registered a spectacular victory in the civic bodies’ elections.

The party has snatched Dhar, Barwani and Sendhwa from the Congress, he said.

Chouhan also congratulated state party president VD Sharma and the party workers for the success.

People are with Congress: Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress (MPCC) president Kamal Nath said the Congress got a clear majority in eight of the 19 civic bodies for which elections were held. In rest of the places, the ruling party had prevented the candidates from winning with the help of money and muscle power, he said, adding that the people made it clear that they were with the Congress.

