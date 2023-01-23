Bhopal: Government doctors to take out car yatra to press for promotion, pay revision

Representative Picv |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government doctors will take out car yatra from January 27 from Gwalior to protest against non-fulfillment of demands. It will conclude in Bhopal on February 5 after covering 35 districts. The main demands include timely promotion, regularisation and pay revision as per 2009 order.

“Central government implemented Dynamic Assured Career Progression for government doctors in 2008. For last five years, we are demanding timely promotion. Even during Covid, we worked. Government did not pay any additional benefit, incentives. The then chief secretary SR Mohanty gave assurance but nothing moved,” Medical Teachers’ Association president Dr Rakesh Malviya said.

There are 5,000 government doctors, 3,000 medical teachers, 500 medical officers (medical education), 300 ESI medical officers and 10 officials in medico-legal department.

