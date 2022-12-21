Maharashtra Government to fill up 4,500 posts of doctors & technicians |

Nagpur: Medical Education Minister Mr Girish Mahajan on Wednesday announced that the government will soon fill up 4,500 posts of doctors and technicians. The recruitment will be done through TCS. Mr Mahajan was responding to the calling attention motion moved by leader of opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar and others on government neglect towards the repairs of Asia's second largest hospital Nagpur Medical College , vacancy of several posts and deaths of patients for want of ventilators and medicines.

'28 percent posts are vacant,' says Medical Education Minister Mahajan

Mr Mahajan told the house that the government has filled up 300 doctors through Maharashtra Public Service Commission. ‘’Currently, 28 percent posts are vacant. In this regard, we are going to form a medical board and through that recruitment will be done soon. This is because the filling of posts through MPSC takes time. Till now 10 percent medicines were procured by the hospital and 90 percent through Haffkine. However, the government proposes to change this ratio whereby hospitals can now purchase 30% medicines while 70% through Haffkine,’’ he said.

Mr Mahajan said that there are a large number of patients in Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad adding that it won’t be possible to immediately make available ventilators even if the demand is made for the same. ‘’However, the government will make available more ventilators soon in the wake of more patients,’’he added.

Pawar's demand on ventilators in government hospitals

Earlier, Mr Pawar voiced against the death of a 17 year old girl due to non availability of ventilators in the Nagpur Medical College. ‘’In order to avoid the recurrence of this incident, adequate ventilators should be made available in government hospitals in the state and care should be taken to ensure that they are kept in operating conditions. Medicines and other materials should be kept available in hospitals. Adequate number of doctors and other staff should be maintained. When starting a new hospital or medical college, the staff of the previous hospital should not be displaced,’’ he said.

Mr Pawar demanded that the recruitment of doctors and other employees should be done immediately.

JJ to be Super Specialist Hospital by 2024

Mr Mahajan said there is a need to build 10,000 rooms for hostels for medical students in the state, adding that the issue is being addressed through CSR funds. ‘’By 2024, JJ Hospital will become a super speciality hospital. The government has given the land to Richardson and Cruddas company on wet lease for 99 years. However, the term expired 20 years ago. ‘’It will be a big advantage if JJ gets that land. Currently this case is currently pending in the court and the court ruling is expected soon,’’ he noted.