Madhya Pradesh: Omti Police Personnel Assault Dalit Woman, Jabalpur SP Line Attaches All The Guilty

Madhya Pradesh: Omti Police Personnel Assaults Dalit Woman, Jabalpur SP Line Attaches All The Guilty | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of atrocity against Dalits has come to the fore in which police personnel allegedly assaulted a woman physically at Jabalpur's Omti police station in the name of interrogation. The matter came to light on Wednesday.

According to information, the Omti police had a suspicion of theft on a Dalit woman. On the basis of suspicion, the police took the woman from Ghampur area to Omti police station for questioning and interrogations.

FP Photo

Later, the woman’s family found her injured. Seeing her wounded, the family members created a huge ruckus late at night on Tuesday at the police station. The family members also laid down the injured woman in front of the police station to stage a protest. The chaos lasted for hours.

Later, when Jabalpur Superintendent of Police received the information, he rushed to Omti police station and took control of the matter.

FP Photo

He also consoled the protestors and promised to take strict actions against the guilty police personnel. The uproar of protestors finally calmed down after they got assurance of strict actions against all the accused.

Taking actions against the accused police personnel the SP line attached everyone involved in the woman’s assault.