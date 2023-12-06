Bhopal Drama: Cab Driver Rudely Asks For Extra Money, Woman Makes Video Go Viral; Drunkard Hilariously Explains Why He Cannot Quit Drinking (WATCH)

Bhopal Viral Video: Woman, Cab Driver Have Heated Exchange Over Extra Pay; Drunkard Hilariously Explains Why He Cannot Quit Drinking |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a fight between a cab driver and a woman passenger in Bhopal is going viral on social media. The video was reportedly recorded by the woman herself after the driver allegedly asked her to pay extra money.

However, in the video, the cab driver can be heard saying that the woman had not filled the correct location in the app due to which he had to travel more. “If my vehicle travelled more, you will have to pay extra money,” the driver can be heard saying repeatedly during the heated argument.

Drunkard explains why he cannot quit drinking in viral video

In yet another viral video from Bhopal a drunkard can be seen explaining hilariously why he cannot stop drinking. The man blamed the government for opening so many liquor shops due to which he cannot stop drinking.

The person interviewing him asks him why don’t you go to work straightaway to which he replies, “Kalari band karo na (close the liquor shop). If there is liquor shop then I will have to drink. Just like if there is a temple then I will have to pay a visit.”

“Why did you open liquor shops? Open temples then people will pray,” he added.

Netizens in the comment section of the post agreed with the man and said that most of the crimes take place in an inebriated state.