Madhya Pradesh: Offline classes set to restart from Wednesday, 10, 000 buses on the fritz

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The offline classes are set to restart from September 1 in the state, but nearly, 10,000 school buses are on the fritz, says Bus Operators’ Association in the city.

There are 25,000 buses across the state to transport children from their homes to schools.

Out of 25,000 buses, only 15, 000 can be plied with some repairs, but 10,000 are out of order, they say.

Remaining stationary for nearly two years, those buses are out of kilter. Therefore, the parents may have to drop and pick up their wards, they add.

The association and the school managements are yet decide on whether they would ply those on-the-fritz buses.

The state government has issued instructions to the school management to reopen their institutions from class 6 to class 12 with 50% capacity on all days from September 1.

Now that the government has issued instructions for reopening of schools, the management of private schools is weighing up various options.

Taking children from homes to schools and drop them back homes is going to be a major problem, the bus operators say.

According to corona protocols, as the buses are allowed to cover only 50% of the seats on their vehicles, more vans will be required, they say.

They further say that the cost of plying more buses is likely to increase.

A bus operator Nitin Singh says, “We are yet to get any instruction from the school the management or from the government. On getting orders, we will start doing maintenance of the buses.”

Chanchal Gupta, a legal activist, heading Parent Association, says it is going to be a big financial burden on the parents, who are already in dire financial straits.

The state government may have announced re-opening of schools, but the process for it is yet to be finalised.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 04:35 PM IST