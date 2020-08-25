Madhya Pradesh: Nitin Gadkari lays foundation of 45 roads worth Rs11,000 crore

Union minister for road transport and highway Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation of 45 roads worth Rs 11,000 crore for the state on Tuesday.

The foundation-laying ceremony was done through a virtual function. Each road will be 1, 361-km-long.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the event from his office in Mantralay. Members of Parliament, ministers from the Centre and the state also took part in the event.

Gadkari greeted the people of the state for the roads for which he laid the foundation, and said the state would prosper under the leadership of Chouhan.

MP has scope for development of tourism and handicraft, and his ministry will help the state for it, Gadkari said. Gadkari said he would not delay in sanctioning projects for MP to provide jobs to youths.

The roads, for which foundation was laid, would help the state to progress by leaps and bounds. The roads will connect cities with villages, increase scope for tourism and create job opportunities, Gadkari said.

He also sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore for constructing five new roads, including the national highways. Such roads are Ujjain-Jhalawad Marg (132km), Sagartola-Kabeer Chabutara (45km), Budhni-Rehti-Nasrullahganj (45km), Indore-Sanawad-Baregaon (136km) and Borgaon-Burhanpur-Akola Marg (174km). A draft project report is being prepared for road construction in MP, which will soon be approved, he said. He also said process for 358-km Atal Progress Way would soon be completed.

Once completed, 309 km of Progress Way will pass through MP, 17km via UP and 32km through Rajasthan.

He also spoke about the Delhi-Mumbai corridor to be built at a cost of Rs 1,00,000 crore. MP will get 244km of the corridor, he said, adding that, he has already issued orders for driver’s training centres to reduce the number of road accidents. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who presided over the event said the foundation of 45 roads opened a new chapter of progress for MP. He said Gadkari is very efficient in finishing any work on time. Chouhan said Gadkari never kept away from giving approval for any development project for MP.