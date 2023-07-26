Madhya Pradesh: NCC Cadets Pay Tributes To Kargil Martyrs

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Junior division of NCC cadets of Samaritan School on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil war.

Principal of the school Prerna Rawat told the cadets how the Indian Army had shooed away the Pakistani soldiers from Kargil in an adverse situation.

The soldiers of the Indian Army fought for nearly 60 days, despite all odds, she said.

Director of the institution Ashutosh Sharma, NCC manager Pradeep Yadav, Associate NCC Officer TO Vijay Prakash Shrivastava and all NCC cadets also planted saplings on the school premises.

Senior cadets Palash Dubey, Kavya Yadav, Honey Rajput, Divyansh Soni and others kept two minutes' silence to pay tributes to the martyrs.

