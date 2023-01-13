Madhya Pradesh: Nasrullaganj assistant jail superintendent took bribe from relatives of jail inmates; caught red handed by Bhopal Lokayukta

Assistant Jail Superintendent, Mahaveer Singh Baghel | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant jail superintendent posted at Nasrullaganj sub jail, Mahaveer Singh Baghel, was caught red handed by the special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta, Bhopal for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, on Friday.

SP Lokayukta, Manu Vyas told media that one Arjun Pawar had filed a complaint with the police in this matter. In his complaint, Pawar said that one of his relatives and three other people are in jail. The assistant jail superintendent was creating problems for them and had threatened that if an amount of Rs 80,000 (Rs 20,000 each) is not paid to him, then he will harass the jail inmates.

After the verification of the complaint, the police formed a trap wing led by DSP Salil Choudhary and including inspector Mayuri Gour, Ashish Bhattacharya and other officers.

Baghel agreed to take the first instalment of Rs 20,000 form the complainant on Friday at his government residence situated in the jail premises.

On Friday morning as soon as the complainant handed the amount of Rs 20,000 to the officer at his residence, the trap team caught him red handed.

Further action against the assistant jail superintendent is underway.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of Sharad Yadav to take place in his ancestral village in Narmadapuram