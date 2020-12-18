Madhya Pradesh: Nasal spray sale jumps by 50% in major cities due to winter, pollution and fog

BHOPAL: With the onset of winter, the sale of nasal sprays has jumped by 50% in major cities of the state. And this jump is attributed to rising pollution.
According to a study, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain showed a 13%, 16%, 15% and 15% rise respectively in the sales of nasal spray and other nose related medicines from October to December this year as compared to corresponding period last year. The sale was affected due to pandemic but it has showed a rise of 20% after lockdown was lifted.
For instance, ENT medicines manufacturer, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, has reported up to 50% surge in sales of nasal decongestants prescribed to treat inflammation and congestion in nasal passage.
“The onset of winters and a change in temperature leads to increased cases of cold, respiratory allergies and rhinitis. Nasal inflammation and congestion are most common manifestations of winter-related allergies. From November to December, we have registered 50%-60% increase in sales of nasal sprays, particularly in central India. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur account for most sales,” ENTOD Pharmaceuticals executive director Nikkhil K Masurkar said.
Doctors said cases of cold, flu and winter allergies increase at onset of winter while poor air quality is responsible for worsening the conditions. Children and senior citizens with respiratory allergies face more difficulty due to poor air quality.
“Winter season is invariably accompanied by a worsening of air quality particularly in northern India where smog is a regular phenomenon. Cases of bronchitis, asthma and breathing problems also aggravate. Apart from using nasal sprays or inhalers as recommended by doctors, it is important for patients to keep indoor air clean,” Curewell Hospital, Indore, ENT specialist Dr Mahendra Kumar Nahar said.
