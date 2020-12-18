Madhya Pradesh: Nasal spray sale jumps by 50% in major cities due to winter, pollution and fog

BHOPAL: With the onset of winter, the sale of nasal sprays has jumped by 50% in major cities of the state. And this jump is attributed to rising pollution.

According to a study, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain showed a 13%, 16%, 15% and 15% rise respectively in the sales of nasal spray and other nose related medicines from October to December this year as compared to corresponding period last year. The sale was affected due to pandemic but it has showed a rise of 20% after lockdown was lifted.

For instance, ENT medicines manufacturer, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, has reported up to 50% surge in sales of nasal decongestants prescribed to treat inflammation and congestion in nasal passage.