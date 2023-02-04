Madhya Pradesh: Mukhyamantri Yuva Internship scheme to impart ground experience to youth | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis vice chairman, Sachin Chaturvedi said that the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Internship’ scheme is aimed at giving work experience to youths.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that under the scheme, out of the selected youths, 15 would be deployed in each development block of Madhya Pradesh. There are 313 development blocks in the state. In this manner, a total 4695 interns have been selected.

World's biggest intern programme

The youths selected under the scheme would be given an honorarium of Rs 8000 per month. As many as 4695 interns are going to be trained under the scheme which is possibly the world’s biggest intern programme.

The main aim to start the scheme is to provide internships to graduate and postgraduate youth in different government schemes. They would get experience of working at ground level regarding the development schemes.

