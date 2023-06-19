Madhya Pradesh MSME Summit 2023: CM Chouhan Assures Of Amendments In Policies To Promote Industries

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said whatever is necessary for growth of the industrial sector will be done, and that includes amendments in the policies.

Micro, small and medium industries play a key role in the state’s economy, said Chief Minister while addressing the Madhya Pradesh MSME Summit 2023 here in Bhopal on Monday.

Highlighting the steps taken in state for the development of MSME sector, the chief minister said a separate department has been set up for the MSMEs and several provisions have been made to encourage start-ups and provide them a better ecosystem.

As many as 12 schemes have been launched in the state to promote self-employment and small industries, expressways are being constructed to ensure a better road network, said the CM, adding that investment corridors will also be developed in the state.

Clusters of industries are being developed for better industrial infrastructure facilities, said Chouhan.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises minister Omprakash Sakhlecha said MSMEs are in utmost need of technological upgradation. With the co-operation, guidance of CM, an environment of entrepreneurship has been created in the state.

The Summit was attended by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation India Representative Rene Van Berkel, FICCI FLO National President Sudha Shivakumar, Koppal Toy Cluster CEO Kishore Rao etc.

Do not worry…

The Chief Minister asked the MSMEs entrepreneurs not to worry over the Assembly elections slated later this year. “After that (elections) also we are coming (to power)”. The CM's assertion won huge applause from the entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister presented MSME awards to successful entrepreneurs and MoUs were also exchanged between the state government and reputed companies and institutions of the country.

700 MSMEs are listed with the NSE

MSMEs may play an important role in making India USD 5 trillion economy. There seems to be a kind of fear among the MSMEs in getting listed on the NSE. They fear if they share the equity they will come under the scanner. We are more liberal and there are companies which got listed and their valuation increased substantially. As of now, not more than 700 MSMEs are listed with the NSE.

Dr Harsih K Ahuja, Senior Vice President, NSE (India)

‘MSMEs generating 11 cr jobs’

The major challenge before MSMEs is access to finance. The government needs to focus more on MSMEs as they have huge potential in taking the country’s economy ahead. Already they are generating 11 crore jobs. MSMEs hesitate in getting listed with NSE as lots of compliances come into the force thereafter.

Ketan Gaikwad,MD & CEO Receivables Exchange of India Limited

Govt should focus on women entrepreneurs

Government talks about women empowerment but when any women entrepreneur wants to start a business or start-up, banks seek the mortgage but women don’t have the properties in their name in most of the cases. Government needs to think in this regard.

Renu Nayak, woman entrepreneur

