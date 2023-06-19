Bhopal: BJP To Take Out Yatras From Five Places To Woo Tribal People

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to take out rally from five tribal areas in the state from Thursday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah beginning it from Balaghat to woo the tribal people before the election.

All the rallies are set to reach Shahdol on the night of June 26 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking part in the valedictory function of the rally in Shahdol on June 27.

The party is covering 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and 70 Vidhan seats during the Yatra. It plans to create an atmosphere among the tribal people in favour of the ruling dispensation.

Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste has been made the head of the Yatra being taken out from Balaghat.

Member of Parliament Durgadas Uike is heading the Yatra beginning from Chhindwara.

Similarly, Forest Minister Vijay Shah is the in-charge of the Yatra from Damoh.

Former member of Rajya Sabha Sampattiya Uike is heading the Yatra from Kalinjar fort in UP.

On the other hand, Member of Parliament Himadri Singh has been made in-charge of the Yatra to be taken out of Sidhi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the tribal people would be informed about the sacrifices of Queen Durgawati during these yatras.