Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC selected 94 doctors fail to join duty,appointment cancelled

BHOPAL: Directorate of Health Madhya Pradesh has cancelled appointments of 94 doctors for their failure to join the duty within the stipulated time.

The appointment was made through Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), said deputy director health KD Tripathi. The doctors, who were appointed in August 2021, were clearly instructed to join the duty within a month of the order or else the appointment would be automatically treated as cancelled, however, 94 doctors failed to join the duty and so their appointment stands cancelled, said Tripathi. The order cancelling their appointments was issued recently.

According to the Directorate of Health official, MPPSC had issued an appointment order on August 23, 2021. Joining time was extended considering the Covid-19 situation till September 21 and then again to October 27. But till this February, no one joined the duty and so the directorate of health has cancelled the appointments of 94 doctors, official said.

It seems that most of the newly appointed doctors were probably working in the private sectors and so they did not opt for the government job, said the officer. The doctors should have joined as the government is also offering a good pay scale, he added.

MP medical officers association general secretary Dr Lalit Shrivastava said, “Doctors not wanting to go to remote areas in the state could be the main reason for them not joining the duty. And so despite handsome salaries they preferred working with private medical facilities. Most of the doctors prefer to serve in urban areas and metropolitan cities. This is possibly the reason that even after MPPSC confirmed appointment, they did not join. ”

