Madhya Pradesh: MPHRC seeks report on death of accused on Sagar court premises

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked the Sagar superintendent of police and city magistrate to submit a detailed report on the death of a man on city magistrate court premises. The authorities have been asked to submit the report within three weeks, said an official, here on Thursday.

On November 23, a 40-year-old man Narendra Ahirwar, a resident of Ravidas ward under the Motinagar police, Sagar was arrested by the police. The man, during an argument with his neighbours had allegedly pushed a girl leaving her injured. The girlís family had approached the police. Ahirwar too had reached the police station and he† was arrested under section 151 of CrPC. The man was taken to hospital for the medico legal case (MLC) examination.

In the hospital Ahirwar complained about his chest pain, but the police personnel did not take note saying that it must be a ëgastricí issue.

Ahirwar was brought to the city magistrate court for the hearing, †there too he complained about the pain, but none paid any attention. After the hearing he was given bail. While he was still on the premises the man fell unconscious. The cops accompanying him fled from the spot. The ambulance was called but it did not reach the spot and finally the man was taken to hospital in the tehsildarís official vehicle. The doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. The commission has asked the SP and the city magistrate to submit a detailed report within three weeks.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:47 PM IST