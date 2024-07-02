Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE Mandates Samagra ID For Enrolment In Class 9

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has once again made the use of the Samagra ID mandatory for the enrolment of students in Class 9. The online enrolment application will now be based on the information filled in the transfer certificate register and the details mentioned in the Samagra ID.

The last date to submit the enrolment application form for Class 9 students is September 30 and with late fee, applications can be submitted till November 30. The MPBSE has issued guidelines in the admission policy regarding this matter.

In the academic session 2023-24, the board had not made Samagra ID mandatory for Class 9 enrolment. Instead, Aadhaar card was used for e-KYC, which caused issues as many students in rural government schools had errors in their Aadhaar cards. This led to the removal of the Samagra ID requirement last year.

Due to data mismatches, Samagra ID has been made mandatory again for session 2024-25. Each student should include their Samagra while filling out the enrolment application form. When the Samagra ID entered MP Online portal, all information related to student, such as name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth, will be displayed on the screen.