Madhya Pradesh: MPASA, MPROA raise objection to police commissionerate system

BHOPAL: The MP administrative Services Association and MP Revenue Officer Association raised their objection over police commissionerate system and wrote letter to chief minister Shivraj singh Chouhan listing their opposition to the system, on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister announced to implement the police commissionerate system in two cities of Bhopal and Indore. Since then the police headquarters and the home department started preparing to implement the system. But MP Administrative Services Association (MPASA) and MP Revenue Officer Association (MPROA) are opposing the system. General secretary of MPASA Malika Nigam Nagar told Free Press that they are not against the system but before implementing it a joint meeting should be organised in which members of the MPASA should be invited to participate.

She further added that as this system is quite new in the state so the government should share the details of the police commissionerate system.

President of MPROS Narendra Singh Thakur asked to conduct a meeting with the ministerial groups, secretary-level groups, advocate council and other civil rights organisations before implementing the system.

Thakur also added that they would soon hold a meeting because they are also one of the stakeholders of the system.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:17 PM IST