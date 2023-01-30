Madhya Pradesh: Month-long budget session to begin from Feb 27

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The budget session (2023-2024) of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin from February 27, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said on Monday.

It would be month-long session, which would conclude on March 27. The preparation including receiving of questions from the legislators will begin with announcement of the beging of the session.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly secretariat, there will be a total of 13 sittings during the 29-day budget session, which would be the 14th of the current Assembly.

Upcoming elections to be the focus of the budget session

Before the presentation of the state budget for the fiscal 2023-24, various issues of public welfare will be discussed during the month-long session, Mishra, who is also spokesperson of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, said.

As the assembly polls in the state are are scheduled to be held at the end of this year, the ruling BJP is most likely to announce several projects and public beneficiary schemes to woo the voters.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress will corner the BJP government on all fronts.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)