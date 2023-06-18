Madhya Pradesh: Man’s Decomposed Body Found In Jalalpur

Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The decomposed body of a man was found in Jalalpur area on Sunday, the police said. The police added that the death of the man might have occurred three to four days back and that he might have been murdered.

City superintendent of police Ravi Bhadoria said that the mutilated and decomposed body of a man was found close to Purani Chhavani on Sunday. As the face of the body was mutilated, the identity of deceased could not be ascertained.

The police recovered a muffler lying close to the body, owing to which they have raised the possibility of a cold-blooded murder. One of his shoes was also missing, police said. In order to ascertain the identity of the man, the cops have begun questioning people who reside in the locality.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have launched probe to unearth the reason behind his death, CSP Bhadoria said.