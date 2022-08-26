e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Mandu wins Tourism Award for Best Heritage Destination

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fort city of Mandu in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has won an award for best heritage destination, an official from the state tourism department said on Friday.

The award was given by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) managing director S Vishwanathan at a function in New Delhi on Wednesday, the official said.

The award given during the 19th Annual Outlook Traveler Awards was on the basis of a research agency's travel survey and opinions of the jury members, he said.

Mandu, situated about 97 km from Indore, is an ancient fort city famous for its picturesque Jahaz Mahal, Hoshangshah's tomb and the fort built by Baaz Bahadur among others, the official said.

