Madhya Pradesh: Man who attacked wife with knife held by cops within few hours

Representative Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Narmadapuram have arrested a man for attacking his wife with a knife on Friday, officials said.

The police added that the victim woman was rushed to the hospital immediately, by her neighbours.

According to Kotwali police, the complainant, Dhanraj Khodke, approached the police on Friday evening. He stated in his complaint that his neighbour, identified as BhurelaalSarvaiyya, had attacked his wife Bhagwati Bai (28) with a knife and has been absconding after committing the crime. The Kotwali police registered a case and began hunting for the accused, while Bhagwati was rushed to the Narmada Apna hospital for treatment.

Owing to her critical condition, the victim woman was not in a condition to give statements to the police. After speedy investigations, the Kotwali police emerged successful in apprehending the accused man within a few hours. The police also seized the knife used in committing the crime from his possession.

The arrested accused told the police that he is a labourer by profession, and frequent arguments used to take place between him and his wife over expenses, infuriated due to which, he stabbed her with a knife. The accused was produced in the court thereafter.

