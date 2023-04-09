 Madhya Pradesh: Man who attacked wife with knife held by cops within few hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man who attacked wife with knife held by cops within few hours

Madhya Pradesh: Man who attacked wife with knife held by cops within few hours

The police added that the victim woman was rushed to the hospital immediately, by her neighbours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Narmadapuram have arrested a man for attacking his wife with a knife on Friday, officials said.

The police added that the victim woman was rushed to the hospital immediately, by her neighbours.

According to Kotwali police, the complainant, Dhanraj Khodke, approached the police on Friday evening. He stated in his complaint that his neighbour, identified as BhurelaalSarvaiyya, had attacked his wife Bhagwati Bai (28) with a knife and has been absconding after committing the crime. The Kotwali police registered a case and began hunting for the accused, while Bhagwati was rushed to the Narmada Apna hospital for treatment.

Owing to her critical condition, the victim woman was not in a condition to give statements to the police. After speedy investigations, the Kotwali police emerged successful in apprehending the accused man within a few hours. The police also seized the knife used in committing the crime from his possession.

The arrested accused told the police that he is a labourer by profession, and frequent arguments used to take place between him and his wife over expenses, infuriated due to which, he stabbed her with a knife. The accused was produced in the court thereafter.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 18 sustain injuries after bus hits culvert in Morena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man who attacked wife with knife held by cops within few hours

Madhya Pradesh: Man who attacked wife with knife held by cops within few hours

MP: Traffic police recovers Rs 28k as fine amounts from traffic violators in Narmadapuram

MP: Traffic police recovers Rs 28k as fine amounts from traffic violators in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 18 sustain injuries after bus hits culvert in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 18 sustain injuries after bus hits culvert in Morena

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh on pretext of investment

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh on pretext of investment

Bhopal: Serial killer Adesh Khamara, 3 others convicted in truck lifting

Bhopal: Serial killer Adesh Khamara, 3 others convicted in truck lifting