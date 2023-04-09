Madhya Pradesh: 18 sustain injuries after bus hits culvert in Morena

Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Eighteen passengers of a bus were injured after it turned turtle hitting a culvert at Beheta in early hours of Saturday, the police said.

As soon as the bus overturned, the passengers began to yell, and, on hearing their cries, some villagers rushed to the spot. They brought the passengers out of the vehicle.

Four of the passengers sustained serious injuries.

The bus was going towards Bhind. Just as the driver took a turn towards Bhind, the bus hit the pool and overturned.

On hearing the yells of the passengers, the villagers woke up and rushed to the spot. They informed the police about the incident.

The police reached the spot, and, with the help of some locals, they took out the passengers from the bus and sent the injured to hospital.

The four seriously injured passengers were sent to JAH Hospital. Fourteen others are undergoing treatment at Murar Hospital.

Town inspector of Maharajpur police station, Pankaj Tyagi, said some people were injured after a bus hit the pool in beheta. The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said.

