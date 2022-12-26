Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashes paramour, his house razed in Rewa District

Representative Photo | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local civic body demolished the house of main accused for manhandling a woman in Rewa district. Rewa Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin told Free Press that a man and his accomplices were arrested for allegedly beating up his lady love and leaving her unconscious on the road on Wednesday.

The main accused Pankaj Tripathi was arrested from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. His accomplice who had prepared the video was arrested from Rewa. They were sent to jail on court’s order.

A video of the man beating up the woman went viral on social media following which the police registered a case on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the woman fainted as her lover Pankaj thrashed her and left her unconscious on the road and fled. She lay unconscious for a long time, following which the villagers reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Police reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital. The preliminary investigation indicated that Pankaj was having a love affair with the woman. When the woman put pressure on him to solemnise marriage, he thrashed her. His accomplice prepared the video and made it viral on social media.

The police and other locals came to know about the incident through the video. The police brought her to Rewa and admitted her in a hospital.

Earlier, the police had registered the case under Section 151 of IPC. The SP came to know that the police station incharge Shweta Mourya showed negligence. The SP suspended the TI. The two accused were presented in court and were sent to jail on court’s order.

CM tweets

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said in his tweet that people committing atrocities on women would not be spared. He also said that Pankaj Tripathi, the culprit of the incident of barbarity with a girl in Mauganj area of Rewa district, was arrested from Mirzapur and his house was demolished with a bulldozer. TI of Mauganj police station has also been suspended.