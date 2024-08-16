Madhya Pradesh: Man Missing For 8 Years, Kin Allege Minister Govind Singh Rajput’s Involvement |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has ordered formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by regular recruit IPS officer of the IG rank from a state other than Madhya Pradesh to find the whereabouts of a person missing from Sagar district for eight years. Acting on SC directive, the DGP will form an SIT soon, said ADG intelligence Jaideep Prasad here on Friday.

The relatives of missing man Man Singh Patel had alleged that food and civil supplies minister Govind Singh Rajput was behind his mysterious disappearance. A case was filed in the court. When contacted, Rajput said, “It is political conspiracy against me and people framed me in a fabricated case. The Supreme Court order has not given any comment against me in the order. SIT is one of the best ways to get truth on allegations.

” On August 6, the division bench of the apex court in its order had said, “All the three officers forming part of SIT shall be directly recruited IPS officers, who should have their roots in a state other than Madhya Pradesh, though serving in MP police cadre. The SIT shall be at liberty to associate some junior police officers to assist it in the course of the probe”.

While pulling up Sagar district police for failing to register an FIR in the matter in August 2016 (when the matter was first reported to it by Man Singh Patel’s son), the top court also ordered that the Missing Person Registration of August 2016 should be immediately registered as an FIR, though initially against unknown persons only. The SIT has been asked by Supreme Court to conclude the investigation within four months. The aggrieved parties will be at liberty to approach the top court, if need be to have recourse to other stringent measures.