Madhya Pradesh: Man kills brother over family dispute

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly beat his younger brother to death in Jabalpur after the latter assaulted his mother, sources said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Indrana village under Majhauli police station of the district late Saturday night, sources added.

According to reports, Deepak Barman, 35, was working as a driver with a travel agency. Recently, he lost his job and was staying at home.

On Saturday night, Barman came home in an inebriated state and started abusing his wife. When his mother objected, he assaulted his mother.

This irked his elder brother so much that he attacked Barman with a stick.

The elder brother identified as Rakesh Barman escaped from the spot.

The police said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:50 PM IST