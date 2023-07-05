Madhya Pradesh Man Jumps Into Well With Toddler...Minutes After Treating Her With Jalebi

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man jumped into a well with his 18-month-old daughter on Tuesday in Parsota village. He had left with his toddler, on pretext of attending a birthday party. The villagers discovered their bodies in a well on Wednesday and informed the police. The cops, with the assistance of locals, retrieved the bodies from the water and rushed them to the hospital for postmortem examination.

'Treated Daughter With Jalebi Just Minutes Before Death'

It was revealed that before his death, the man had treated his daughter with a “jalebi”

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, as the family alleges that the bodies were disposed of in the well after the murder.

The deceased, identified as Matadeen Dhakad (30), was a farmer. It was known that he used to socialize with some individuals who often indulged in alcohol parties and lended money to him. On Tuesday night around 8:30 pm, Matadeen had spoken to his sister over the phone and mentioned about a social gathering.

According to the family's statement, Matadeen had taken his daughter to have noodles in Parsota. Since, noodles was unavailable there, he went towards Kalarsa.

Jaora MLA Subedar Singh Rajaudha also arrived at the scene. The police are currently investigating the case to determine the sequence of events leading to this tragic incident.