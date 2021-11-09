Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for illegal money lending business, son for rape in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a woman by threatening her in Jabalpur, police said on Monday

The Police also arrested his father for allegedly running an illegal money lending business and seized a rifle, a gun, a revolver, 46 live cartridges and four knives. Besides Rs 9.90 lakh, 3.340 kg silver, documents of land and some agreements papers were seized from the house of the accused.

The woman filed a complaint of rape on Sunday night after which the police arrested the accused on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohit Kashwani said.

He said that the police raided the house of the accused on input that his father was forcibly taking possessions of properties of those people who were unable to repay the loan taken from him.

Kashwani said the woman claimed that she was raped repeatedly. The complainant told the police that the accused took her to his residence in September 2019 and raped her. "Later, he used to visit her house frequently on finding her alone and repeated the act," Keshwani said.

The details of the seized weapons were not mentioned in the police records of the Kotwali police station though the accused claimed to possess licenses in the name of his wife for keeping them, Keshwani said.

"We are verifying the claim (possessing the license to keep arms) of the accused with the district collectorate," Keshwani added.

