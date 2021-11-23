Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for firing in air on chum’s birthday

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A staffer of a sand company fired in the air to celebrate the birthday of a chum at Chinch Naka under the Nasrullahganj police station, official sources said.

The incident caused panic among the residents, sources further said. Immediately after that, a video went viral on social media. The residents alleged that sand mafias from other districts who took shelter in the city always scared locals.

A resident, Jitendra Panwar, complained to the police about the firing. After that, the police registered a case against the man identified as Vinod Anna who fired in the air.

Sub-divisional officer of police Prakash Mishra said that Panwar had lodged a complaint about the incident.

Panwar made the complaint against Anna after watching the video on Tuesday.

According to Panwar, several criminals from other districts are living in the city disturbing peace.

A Congress member Gopal Sharma said that the political support had emboldened the sand mafias.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:49 PM IST