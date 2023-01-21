Madhya Pradesh: Makeup artist in Jabalpur accuses BJP leader Ramamurthy Mishra of slapping her over parking of vehicle in front of her house, video viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A makeup artist from Gorakhpur police station of Jabalpur has accused a senior BJP leader Ramamurthy Mishra of slapping her on Friday evening. The girl lodged a complaint in the Gorakhpur police station.

However, BJP leader Ramamurthy Mishra has accused the girl of using profanity. The girl made a video of this whole controversy and now it is going viral on social media. The girl also aired live on Instagram from the spot and presented her side and argued fiercely.

Investigation into the matter

The police have started an investigation into the matter after taking the complaint of the girl and the BJP leader. Where both of them remained in Gorakhpur police station till late night.

Controversy over the parking of the vehicle

The whole controversy is being told about parking the vehicle in front of the house of the makeup artist . Makeup artist Khyati Chauhan said that her house is on the roadside in Rampur. Where BJP leader Ramamurthy Mishra was standing in front of her house after parking his car.

Khyati asked him to move the car forward, but he did not move the car for about 10 minutes, after which Khyati got down from her car and reached near the BJP leader's car. The BJP leader started staring at her. When she objected to this, Ramamurthy Mishra slapped the girl in the middle of the road in front of everyone, she said.

Whereas, BJP leader Ramamurthy Mishra said that the girl misbehaved with him and threw water on him, the girl also tried to puncture his car.

Here's a viral video of their interaction:

CCTVs installed where the incident took place

After a prolonged uproar on the road, both reached the police station where the BJP remained adamant on lodging an FIR against the leader. The make-up artist said that CCTVs are installed where the incident took place. If the police examine the CCTVs installed in the ATM, then the whole matter will come out.

However, Gorakhpur CSP Pratiksha Rathore said that the girl has given an application for assault against BJP leader Ramamurthy Mishra. The investigation into the matter is on. Action will be taken against whoever will be found guilty, Rathore added.

